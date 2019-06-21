Thunderstorm and lightning alert for Bihar, Jharkhand: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with speeds upto 40 kmph and lightning at isolated places are very likely to occur over Bihar and Jharkhand on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Areas in south interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa may witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, the weather forecasting stated in its countrywide weather warning Bulletin.

Besides, in the North-eastern part places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are also likely to receive rain showers.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area.

The weather agency has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

