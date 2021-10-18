Thunderstorm, heavy rain likely to occur in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.



According to IMD's prediction issued at 2 am today, thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur and Meerut during next 2 hours.



"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Bhiwani, Mehem, Tosham, Charkhidadri, Mattanhail, Nuh, Sohana, Manesar, Rewari, Hissar, Barwala, Narnaul, Narwana, Kaithal, Karnal, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana, Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Kasganj, Pilakhua, Skandrabad, Jalesar, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and Alwar, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh. Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar, Viratnagar, Pilani, Loharu in Rajasthan during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect some parts of the Jhargram district of West Bengal during the next 1-2 hours. (ANI)