Thunderstorm, lightning alert for Uttrakhand tomo: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand on Monday.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

The organization has also predicted that states such as West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat (Saurashtra and Kutch) are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand," the IMD stated in its bulletin.

In the wake of the severe cyclone Vayu recurving again, strong wind speed of the 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to commence along & off Gujarat coast from the morning and gradually become squally winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph towards the afternoon. The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over rest parts of east-central Arabian Sea and rough to very rough along and off Gujarat coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast for next few days. (ANI)

