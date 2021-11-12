Thunderstorm likely in some inner districts of TN in next few hours: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu within next few hours.

As rains in Chennai subsided, the IMD said a low-pressure now lies inside the north Tamil Nadu.



Dr S Balachandran, head of the regional meteorological centre, said that a trough lies from Andhra Pradesh to Kanyakumari area through interior Tamil Nadu, due to which rain is cleared in Chennai and suburb areas.

He also said that a low-pressure area to form tomorrow in the far south Andaman Sea tomorrow, likely move west-northwestwards, in a concentrated depression by November 15. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chennai & suburban areas.

Dr Balachandran further said, "In the past five days between November 7 and 12, Chennai has received five times more rainfall than the normal at 8 cm." (ANI)

