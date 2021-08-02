Visual representation of cloud formation over Delhi (Photo/Twitter)
Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida, adjoining areas in next 2 hours: IMD

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2021 06:49 IST


New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the national weather forecasting agency added. (ANI)

