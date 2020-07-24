Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Rajasthan today: IMD

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): A thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kotputli, Viratnagar during the next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said that moderate rain would likely occur over and adjoining areas of Kotputli, Viratnagar, Narnaul, Baghpat, Khekra and Baraut today.

"Light to moderate rain would like to occur over and adjoining areas of Kotputli, Viratnagar, Narnaul, Baghpat,khekra and Baraut during the next 2 hour," it tweeted. (ANI)

