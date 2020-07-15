Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Kaithal, Kurushetra, Karnal, Panipat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted, adding that light rain would occur over Agra and Mathura and adjoining areas.

The IMD had also tweeted earlier, "Under the influence of strong lower-level wind convergence along the West coast, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan from 14 to 16 July, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 15th July and over south Gujarat region on 16th July." (ANI)

