Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the next three hours, as per information provided by the Lucknow Meteorological Centre.

The districts that are very likely to receive thunderstorms, lightning, and rain include, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Badaun, Bahraich, Balrampur, Hardoi, Kannauj, and adjoining areas. (ANI)

