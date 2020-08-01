Representative Image
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over parts of UP

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:31 IST

Noida [Uttar Pradesh], August 1 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar, Jhangirabad, Kharkhoda, Narora, Moradabad, Sambhal, Chandausi during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)

