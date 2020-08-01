Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over parts of UP

Noida [Uttar Pradesh], August 1 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar, Jhangirabad, Kharkhoda, Narora, Moradabad, Sambhal, Chandausi during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)

