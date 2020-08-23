Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely in several districts of Rajasthan: IMD

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in several districts of Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi districts and adjoining areas, in Rajasthan," said the IMD.

The weather agency has also predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Bengaluru till August 26.

In another forecast, it predicted very heavy rainfall over Odisha from August 24 to August 26. (ANI)

