New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted thunderstorms and rainfall over several parts of Maharashtra.
According to the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning along with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places over Ramtek, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Pusad, Wardha, Amravati and in other areas of Maharashtra. (ANI)
Thunderstorms and rainfall likely over several parts of Maharashtra: IMD
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:53 IST
