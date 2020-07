Thunderstorms with rain in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with rain & wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Baraut, Sonipat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Modinaga, Bijnor, Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Aligarh, Narora, Sahswan, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad during next 2 hours," IMD said. (ANI)