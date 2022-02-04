Tibetan activists hold hunger strike to boycott Beijing winter Olympics

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Five major Tibetan NGOs jointly organised a daylong hunger strike in Dharamshala to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 which is beginning from Friday.

About ten Tibetan activists are observing one day fast and sitting on a protest here during a rainy and snowy Friday in Mcleodganj. Tibetans across the world are protesting today and demanding the international community to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.



Students for Free Tibet (SFT), Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), Tibetan Women's Association (TWA), National Democratic Party of Tibet (NDPT) and Gu Chu Sum Association of former political prisoners of Tibet jointly organise this event here.

Tenzin Lobsang, an activist from Students for Free Tibet, says, "We are protesting against the Beijing winter Olympics. The whole world is going to witness the genocide games which are happening inside China and they don't deserve to hold this kind of big event. Yesterday we heard that the government of India is not going to participate in the opening and the closing ceremony and that's good news for us. It is good news for all human rights believers and we thank and welcome this decision."

Rinzin, president of Students for a Free Tibet, says, "As we all know it is the commencement of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and since the day when China was awarded the prestigious Olympic games, we made sure that the decision of IOC was wrong and we made it clear to the international community as well. Since then, we have been organising a number of campaigns and events and we have been calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. We believe that China does not deserve to host the prestigious games and that's why we are organising this one-day hunger strike and lots of people are joining us today." (ANI)

