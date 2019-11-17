TG Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, speaking to ANI in Dharamshala on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Tibetan govt-in-exile thanks US for resolution commending Dalai Lama for global peace, non-violence

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:12 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile has expressed its gratitude to the United States after a resolution was introduced in the US Congress lauding spiritual leader the Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence.
The resolution introduced by Congressman Ted Yoho and co-sponsored by Michael McCaul, Chris Smith and George McGovern on Thursday "recognises the significance of the genuine autonomy of Tibet and the Tibetan people and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding".
The resolution recognises the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people. It commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence.
The resolution also determines that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast in the Auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Centre, or roundtable, between Members of Congress and His Holiness the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.
Responding to the same, TG Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile told ANI on Saturday, "I am very thankful to the government of the United States and the House of Representative as they have proposed a resolution for us. Right now, China has imposed dictatorship in the country and because of their trade and economic power, they try to influence many countries and stop others by saying things against China."
"In the case of issues relating to human rights violation and religious freedom violation in Tibet, this resolution is not only on Tibet issue, but it is an international issue. So, in that way, it is a very strong message to China that they should behave properly," he added.
During an interview, US Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback had said earlier that the United States wants the United Nations to take up the Dalai Lama's succession in a bid to stop China from making its claims over religious succession.
83-year-old Dalai Lama, who is a recipient of Nobel Peace Prize, fled from Tibet to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese occupation in the region. He has been living in the hill town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile. (ANI)

