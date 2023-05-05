Tibetan, Indian Buddhists celebrate Buddha Purnima at monastery in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Hundreds of Tibetan monks, Indian Buddhists and others gathered in Shimla to celebrate Buddha Purnima on the occasion 2,567th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. The Buddhist community in the region assembled to mark the anniversary of Lord Buddha here at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla.

The head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism Five-year-old boy monk Nawang Tashi Rapten, the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche lighted the lamp to begin the celebration. The legislator of the Himachal assembly from Lahaul-Spiti, Ravi Thakur and the boy monk Yangsi Rinpoche unveiled Lord Buddha's Thangka painting.



The Buddhist monks perform the formal consecration by chanting; they along with common disciples'. Monks also organized the morning worship and Kangyur (Pothi) and held a Parikrama in the Dorjeedak monastery here. The Buddhist monks of the monastery also held invocations of special mantras.

The Chief Representative of the Central Tibetan Administration in Shimla Tesewang Phuntsok said that it is very important for both the Indian and Tibetan Buddhist community to celebrate the Buddha Jayanti.



"Most of the Tibetans follow Buddhism; the celebration of Buddha Jayanti differs from country to country. It co-insides Buddha Jayant in three ways one Birth, enlightenment and Parinirvana (death) altogether, as per Tibetan lunar calendar we celebrate it in 4th Month of the Saka Dawa on the 15th full moon day. The Kinnaur Buddha Sewa Sang, Indo-Tibet friendship society and Tibetan community have gathered here. For us Tibetan it is important and we have a responsibility to preserve our culture, tradition and language. Inside Tibet, there is no freedom of religion and even the Dalai Lama's portrait is not allowed to keep," said The CRO of Tibetans in Shimla.

The Indian Buddhist from Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh is happy to celebrate after three years as it was stopped during Covid-19.

"We are collectively celebrating the Buddha Purnima here and here to celebrate during the past three years due to Covid-19. The Tibetan Buddhist community and Kinnaur -Lahaul-Spiti Buddha Sewa Sangh and others are celebrating it here. The Sangh was also made only after the death of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, we are happy today that the reincarnated young Lama is with us and it is a coincidence to celebrate Buddha Jayanti with him," said CRO further.

Buddhist monks in the morning offered Prayers in the Dorjee Dak Monastery here at Panthaghati near Shimla. These monks are very happy to celebrate the Buddha Purnima and are delighted to promote and preserve Rich Tibetan tradition and culture in exile. The Buddhist Lamas believe the teachings of Lord Buddha are very important for them to carry the non-violence preaching in life. These monks are happy to see all religious people mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

"It is very important for all of us and Tibetan Buddhism; we celebrate, Birth, enlightenment and Parinirvana at the same time. We follow Buddhism and remember three things: mind, body and speech and we are celebrating this auspicious occasion here," said Shedup Mipham, a Tibetan Buddhist monk participating in the event. (ANI)

