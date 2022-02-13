Tibetan nun feeds stray dogs in Bihar's Gaya since first nationwide COVID lockdown

Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 13 (ANI): A 52-year-old Buddhist nun, who arrived in Bodh Gaya two years ago, has been feeding over hundred stray dogs since the first nationwide COVID-induced lockdown.

Tibet's nun Gyang Lhamo reached Bodh Gaya two years ago to visit Lord Buddha. While she was on her tour to Bodh Gaya, the nationwide lockdown was announced. So, she was left with no option but had to stay in the city.

Gyang Lamho noticed that the stray dogs are roaming on the streets without getting food.



She said, "I am in Gaya since the first lockdown. While I was roaming outside the Buddha temple, I noticed the stray dogs crying, as they were not getting any food. I felt pity towards them and decided to feed them. I have been feeding the dogs for almost two years."

Lhamo further added, "I usually feed them chapati and milk in the morning and biscuits in the evening."

Along with this, she is also teaching the poor children. "I also teach children and for this purpose, I have appointed a teacher with the salary of Rs 1500. I wanted to give them a better education and a better future," Lhamo said. (ANI)





