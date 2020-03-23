Tibetan refugee tested COVID-19 in HP, dies

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, was tested positive for coronavirus, said state additional Chief Secretary of Health RD Dhiman.

"A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee, who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh earlier today, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He returned from the US on March 15," said Dhiman.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Monday reached 467 according to Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

