Tibetan Youth Congress burns Chinese flag, Xi Jinping's effigy during protest in Dharamshala

Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress on Friday held a protest against China in Mcleodganj, a suburb of Dharamshala.

The protestors burned the Chinese national flag, an effigy of President Xi Jinping and urged people to boycott 'Made in China' products to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The group's president Gonpo Dhundup said, "Today, all of our chapters across the globe are organising protests against China. We call upon people to boycott products made in China."

"We strongly object all the Chinese intrusions, human rights abuses, and lies and misinformation by the Chinese government which led to COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in huge loss of lives across the globe," Dhundup added.

The Tibetan Youth Congress, a worldwide non-governmental organisation of Tibetans, with 88 regional Chapters all around the globe, organised the "Global Movement to Boycott Made in China" to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The activists said that China should be held accountable for the spread of COVID-19.

The members of the Tibetan Youth Congress were also heard shouting slogans in support of the Indian Army during the protest. (ANI)

