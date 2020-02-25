Tibetans celebrate Losar with great festive mood

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Tibetans in-exile are celebrating Losar, the New Year of the community.

They are welcoming Metal Rat Year 2147 by offering prayers and various traditional cultural activities at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala.

The Tibetans celebrate Losar for three days. This year, they are celebrating it from February 24 to 26.

Dolma Tsering, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile said, "We are celebrating it with a great celebrating mood. All are in a mood of celebrating Losar for the well being of every human being."

"We can see people are suffering a lot because of Coronavirus in China and we want them to be accountable for the lives of their own people," Tsering added.

Dhondup Tsamden, a Tibetan artist said, "We are in a free nation here in India but in Tibet, there are lots of restrictions of celebrating the festivals." (ANI)

