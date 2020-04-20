Tibetans in South India raise money for Covid-19 relief funds

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Tibetan community in Karnataka has raised over Rs. 2 crores for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight Covid-19 and rebuild lives.

The donation was made when a delegation of Tibetan Buddhist, led by Chief Representative of South Zone, CTA, Chophel Thupten, along with the President of Tibetan Freedom Movement met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last Wednesday, and expressed solidarity with the people and government of the state amid this difficult time, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said in a statement.

The Tibetans residing in the five Tibetan settlements in Karnataka have also undertaken various relief measures, providing food and dry rations to the poor and the vulnerable communities, including labourers and daily wage earners, it said.

"As a result of the much-needed lockdown in the country, many people, especially those who are solely depended on their daily wages, are facing tremendous hardships. Hence, we, Tibetans, believe it is our utmost duty to help them in this difficult time while doing our very best to support the central and Karnataka state government's untiring efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," Thupten said.

The Tibetans also undertook various relief measures for daily wage earners and poor locals living and working in and around the their settlements. Many of these relief measures were carried out in coordination with local officials and were highly appreciated by the casual labourers, daily wage workers and the poor who received aid.

Earlier this month, all of the Central Tibetan Administration staff pledged to donate their one day's salary to the PM CARES fund, the statement read.

Thupten expressed to Chief Minister that the Tibetans have come forward to "express their admiration and gratitude to the people and government of India and Karnataka, as well as governments around the world, for their untiring efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic amidst many challenges. At the same time, we also salute and are indebted to the medical staff, doctors, nurses, police personnel, and others who are working on the frontlines to save the lives of others at great personal risk. Finally, we wish and hope for an early end to this pandemic so that normal life may soon be restored."

Yediyurappa today confirmed that five more coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, which took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 395.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

