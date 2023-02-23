Tibetans offer prayers for long life of Dalai Lama at Lhagyari Temple in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tibetans gathered to offer prayers for the long life of their 14th spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Lhagyari Temple in Dharamshala on Thursday on the third day of Losar.

Losar is a festival celebrated each year to mark the beginning of the Tibetan New Year. Celebrated by Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhists worldwide, it falls on different dates according to the Tibetan lunar calendar and the celebrations last for up to 15 days, with the first three days being the most important.

Tibetans also tied colourful holy spiritual flags around this monastery and offered prayers on the occasion. The event concluded with a group dance where people of all age groups danced together.

Tibetans offer special Sang-Sol prayers on the 3rd Day of Losar, the Tibetan new year. Sang means incense and sol means to wake up. They also call it an incense-burning offering or fire pooja.



On this day, the exiled Tibetans offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and for the cause of Tibet.

"This is the third day of Losar today and we are having special prayers in the Lha Gyari temple here. It's also called as SangSol or incense burning. We are also praying for the long life of the Dalai Lama and peace in Tibet. I am feeling very happy to be a part of this event but at the same time I am sad to think about our brothers and sisters who are inside Tibet," Pema Tashi, a Tibetan woman said.

Kelsang Youdon, a Tibetan woman said, "it's a very important day for all of us. We are enjoying and dancing all together here to celebrate the 3rd day of Losar, the Tibetan new year."

During this time, Tibetans visit monasteries, perform traditional dances and rituals, and exchange gifts. Families also gather to make special dishes and drinks, such as changkol (a sweet, milky tea) and kapse (fried dough balls).

Losar is a time of renewal and hope. Tibetans believe that the new year's events will be determined by the actions taken during the first three days of Losar. As such, they strive to make the most of this time and set a positive tone for the year ahead. (ANI)

