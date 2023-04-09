"Tiger Census numbers encouraging," says PM Modi

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the numbers revealed in the latest Tiger census are encouraging as the survey revealed that the total number of tigers was pegged at 3167 in the year 2022.

Taking to social media PM Modi tweeted, "The numbers of the tiger census are encouraging. Congratulations to all stakeholders and environment lovers. This trend also places an added responsibility of doing even more to protect the tiger as well as other animals. This is what our culture teaches us too".

PM Modi also acknowledged the hard work of forest officials and all other personnel involved in process of Tiger Conservation.

"As I conclude a memorable visit to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, I want to acknowledge the hard work of all forest officials, guards, tiger reserve frontline staff and everyone else working on tiger conservation. Words can't do justice to their passion and effort," PM added to his tweet.

Earlier in the day PM Modi inaugurated the program 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'.

The Prime Minister also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

Addressing the inaugural session of commemoration of '50 Years of Project Tiger' in Mysuru, PM Modi emphasised that the protection of wildlife is a universal issue.

"Project Tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of the big cats. International Big Cat Alliance is our endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats," he said.

He also released the publication - 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision For Tiger Conservation', a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation of Tiger Reserves

PM Modi also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). He also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. (ANI)