Tiger cub found dead in Kaziranga Range

Tezpur (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The body of a four-month-old female tiger cub was found in Assam's Kaziranga Range by the Tazeng Anti-poaching camp staff of Kaziranga Range on Tuesday.



According to P Shiv Kumar, Kaziranga national park director, said that the cause of death could be infighting among animals.

"Senior officers, Veterinarian NGOs, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), media persons and staff visited the site. General observation and postmortem reveals multiple puncture marks on the neck and nearby area and broken ribs," Kumar said.

He added that after a thorough postmortem and collection of samples for further investigation, the carcass was completely burnt. (ANI)

