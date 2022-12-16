Tiger cub separated from mother gets new home at Kanpur zoo

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): While stories of separation of a mother from her child on the silver screen has seldom failed to move the audience to tears, here's one in real life that is sure to tug at one's heartstrings.

And, this story involves a tigress and her cub.

A six-month-old tiger cub was found to be a pitiable state after being separated from her mother in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the cub kept searching for her mother for a week and was driven to a miserable state after not able to find her.

Considering her deteriorating health and her sad state at being away from her mother, the state forest department brought the cub to Kanpur Zoo.



The cub is being treated at the zoo and her condition, according to officials, has improved significantly.

Deputy director and chief animal officer of Kanpur Zoo, Dr Anurag Singh, said, "The female cub was being seen wandering for several days near Udaipur village near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh."

"The village head informed the forest department after which a rescue team was sent to the spot," he added.

According to officials, the rescue team is making an effort to reunite the cub with her mother.

The cub has been named 'Luna' by the staff at Kanpur Zoological Park. It has been kept under observation of vets at the zological garden round the clock. (ANI)

