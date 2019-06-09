Tiger dies in Sariska after tranquilization

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): A tiger died after being tranquillized and treated for a lesion here in Sariska Tiger Reserve on Saturday. Forest official denied any overdose of tranquillizer as the possible cause of death.

The collared Tiger identified as ST-16 showed no movement after which forest official reached him and found him dead. Forest official said that ST-16 was tranquillized and treated for a lesion on his right elbow after which he was released in the forest.

ST-16 was a male Tiger brought from Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur to Sariska in April. Sariska, which had lost all its tigers more than a decade ago, had been getting the tigers from Ranthambore.

However, the officials denied any "overdose" of the tranquillizer as the cause of death of the carnivore.

"We got to know in the afternoon that there is no movement in ST-16, a team went and found him lying dead. There was a sort of lesion on his right elbow and he was treated for the same after being tranquillized. Normal dose of tranquillizer was administered. He even walked 2-2.5 km after being tranquillized," said Sheduram Yadav, DFO, Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The cause of death is not been established. (ANI)

