Tiger named 'Dollar' found dead in Ranthambore National Park

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A tiger named Dollar was found dead in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

The tiger had earlier reared two tigress cubs, both were sent to Sariska Tiger Reserve in 2013.

"The body of the tiger is intact. We did not see any injuries on the body. Its age is around 14-15 years old. This tiger has proved that small cubs can be brought up by male tigers. He was usually called Dollar and Zalim T25," Chief Conservation Forest officer told ANI.

According to sources, the tiger died two days ago. The cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem is completed. (ANI)

