Tiger poacher arrested in Assam

Dhubri (Assam) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A tiger poacher has been arrested by Assam police with the help of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and the forest officials.

The accused identified as Sunilal Boro was arrested on Saturday in Bilasipara area of Dhubri district.

"Sunilal Boro, who is related to a tiger poaching case under Panbari Range was apprehended by the Army and Police in Bilasipara area of Dhubri district on October 12," Assam Police informed.

The security forces jointly recovered a pipe of a handmade gun from the homestead of Sunilal Boro in Dwimuguri.

The accused has been sent for the police custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

