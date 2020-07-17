Tiger rescued, released in Kaziranga National Park in Assam

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): The forest department rescued and released a tiger in the Kaziranga National Park on Thursday, P Shivkumar, the director of the national park in Assam said.

The tiger had moved out of the Kaziranga National Park to the nearby residential area on July 14 because of the floods. It was tranquilised and its health condition was checked at the Kaziranga Rescue Centre before being released. (ANI)

