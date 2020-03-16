Tiger Reserves, Sanctuaries and National Parks to remain closed in Assam till March 29

Assam (India), Mar 16 (ANI): The Assam Government on Monday decided to shut down all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks in the state from March 17 to March 29, as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Kaziranga National Park which is a major tourist attraction in the state will also remain closed till March 29, 2020.

On Sunday, state Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna has declared that all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, cinema halls and swimming pools will remain closed till March 29, 2020, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Assam government had banned morning assembly in schools, colleges, and higher educational institutions.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Haryana have already shut down schools and colleges to prevent the virus from spreading.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. A total of 33 cases has been reported from Maharashtra, the maximum in the country, followed by Kerala (22).The Central Government has decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

