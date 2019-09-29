Two accused were arrested by the crime branch of Pune Police on Friday.
Tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Pune, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:41 IST

Pune">Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Two people were arrested for being in possession of tiger skin worth Rs five lakh in Pune">Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday.
The crime branch of Pune">Pune Police arrested Rameshwar Deshmukh (35) and Vijay Jagtap (38) -- both residents of Aurangabad.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Samarth police station and nabbed the accused.
The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:59 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:45 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:35 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:06 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:54 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:26 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:00 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:17 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:03 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:53 IST

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:32 IST

