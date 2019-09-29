Tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Pune, 2 held

Pune">Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Two people were arrested for being in possession of tiger skin worth Rs five lakh in Pune">Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The crime branch of Pune">Pune Police arrested Rameshwar Deshmukh (35) and Vijay Jagtap (38) -- both residents of Aurangabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Samarth police station and nabbed the accused.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

