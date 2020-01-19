Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.
The tiger named 'Sahebrao' lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poachers. Later, the tiger was treated at a rescue centre in Nagpur.
Dr Sushirt Babhulkar said that the operation might not be successful but the tiger will get rid of its pain. (ANI)
Tiger takes off prosthetic limb after operation in Nagpur
ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:23 IST
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.