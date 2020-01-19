Tiger takes off prosthetic limb after operation in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.

The tiger named 'Sahebrao' lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poachers. Later, the tiger was treated at a rescue centre in Nagpur.

Dr Sushirt Babhulkar said that the operation might not be successful but the tiger will get rid of its pain. (ANI)

