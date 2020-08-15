Tiger's body found in Kerala's Pulpally forest

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): The body of a 12-year-old male tiger was found in the Pulpally forest in Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday, forest officials said.

According to the World Tiger Statistics released in 2016, there were 2,226 tigers in India, 433 in Russia, 371 in Indonesia, 250 in Malaysia, 198 in Nepal, 189 in Thailand, 106 in Bangladesh, 103 in Bhutan, seven in China, five in Vietnam and two in Laos. The next tiger census will be conducted in 2022. (ANI)

