Tight security arrangements made for Amarnath Yatra: Official

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Authorities have made tight security arrangements for the safety of pilgrims during the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra from July 1 which will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras at vantage points.

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, Kathua, said, CCTV has already been installed in Lakhnapur.

"High security arrangements have been made on the National Highway from Lakhanpur for a 40-kilometre stretch which has been divided into four zones. Every security Zone will be supervised by DSP-rank officer. On highways, special barriers have been set up and mobile Quick Reaction Teams will be there along with security officials," he said.

"We are also conducting surprise vehicle checks in order to foil the entry of any anti-social elements," he added.

Kundal also said they have set up multiple reception centers which will provide information to the pilgrims on the availability of drinking water, toilets and other basic facilities.

"I have inspected the reception centres. These centres will provide information on basic facilities such as yatra route, weather condition, registration counter, medical check-up counter, BSNL sim issue counter, one-time traffic check counter and other facilities of drinking water and sanitation. A meeting with the senior officer has also been arranged to finalise these arrangements," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Wednesday held a review meeting on security arrangements for the upcoming yatra. State Governor Satyapal Malik also was also present in the review meeting.

Before the Home Minister's visit, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited units deployed for security of Amarnath yatra and reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam. (ANI)

