Tight security arrangements to be made for UP urban body polls: Election officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): To ward off any untoward incidents, security arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh urban body elections, which are scheduled to take place in two phases on May 4 and 11, will be tight, said election authorities in the state. In addition to state police, paramilitary forces will also be deployed in the state.

Seventy companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 110 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be engaged. Election authorities also said that instructions are issued to state officials including police commissioners, district magistrates to take strict action against possible criminal activities. There should be all efforts to stop money power in the elections.



Candidates carrying more than two lakh rupees have to explain the source of the money otherwise money will be confiscated. As per the instruction, Strict action should also be taken against illegal liquor.

The state election commission has started 24 hours control room. Candidates can also file their nominations on the official holidays of Ambedkar Jayanti on the 14 April and Eid on the 22 April. Enrollment centres will remain open even on holidays.

UP urban elections result will give a glimpse of the political climate in UP ahead of the general elections in 2024. As it is, major political players of UP including the BJP have started active campaigning. The elections will also test the popularity of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath who has emerged in the recent past as a central political figure in the state. (ANI)

