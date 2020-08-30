Tight security in Lucknow due to Muharram, lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed in several areas across Lucknow city in view of Muharram and weekend lockdown.

The police are keeping an eye on the commuters in order to avoid any untoward incidents. They are also halting cars for checking the documents of drivers.

The authorities are also ensuring that the restrictions, including the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday, are also strictly implemented.

There were 53,360 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. So far, 1,62,741 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,356, showed the data by the Union of Health Ministry. (ANI)

