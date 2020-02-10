Tight security outside EVM 'Strong Room' in Delhi's Gol Market

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Delhi Assembly polls are kept under tight security in the 'Strong Room' located at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gol Market.

Counting of the votes will begin tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Sunday announced that 62.59 percent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain had said the Delhi elections took place peacefully and smoothly. (ANI)

