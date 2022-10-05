Tigress caught in Idukki not in a condition to be released in forest: Officials

Idukki (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): The tigress caught from Munnar's Nyamakkad Estate on Tuesday after preying on 10 cattle has been taken to the Devikulam Central Nursery Compound of the Forest Department for medical examination and is not in a condition to be released in the forest, said forest officials on Wednesday.

"The left eye of the tigress has been affected by cataract. After a medical examination, a decision will be taken on transferring it to a sanctuary," forest officials said.

Earlier, villagers had complained to the forest department that the big cat had killed their cattle.



"The officials intensified their efforts after their attempts to catch the tigress by setting up three cages in the area did not fructify," a senior forest officer said.

Veterinary Surgeon Dr Arun Zakaria and his team are conducting the medical exam on the tigress.

"It is a nine-year-old female tigress. The left eye is affected by cataract. Its limited vision may be the reason for attacking domestic animals," officials said, adding that their priority is to shift the tigress from the natural habitat to a shelter. (ANI)

