Tigress dies at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): A tigress died at Gorewada Rescue Centre on Friday evening while undergoing treatment, she was brought in a critical condition here on June 22, 2020, said Nandkishore kale, Divisional Manager, Gorewada rescue centre.

The tigress was rescued from Bamhani village in Naghbhid range.

She was brought in a critical condition showing severe debilitation, anaemia, emaciation, dehydration and a tick infestation and blunt and broken canines.

After 11 days of treatment at Gorewada Rescue Centre, she died on Friday evening. (ANI)

