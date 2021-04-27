Tigress found dead in Maharashtra's Pandharkawda forest, cause not yet known

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): A 4-year-old tigress was found dead in a cave of Mukutban range in Maharashtra's Pandharkawda forest area on Monday, but the cause has not yet been ascertained.

According to Deputy Forest Ranger, Pandharkawda Forest Department, Yavatmal, Raju Bansod, the forelegs of the tigress were broken.



"It has been found that a wire rope was stuck around her neck and she was hit with a sharp stone. The forest department said the cave was set on fire. Some burnt wood was found in the cave where the dead tigress was found," said Bansod.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that her forelegs were broken. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report," he added. (ANI)

