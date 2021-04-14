Tigress Megha gives birth to 3 cubs in Odisha's Nandankanan zoo, tiger population rises to 30

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Royal Bengal Tigress Megha successfully delivered 3 cubs at the famous zoological park here in Bhubaneswar late on Tuesday night.



According to Bimal Prasad Acharya, deputy director of the zoological park, the total tiger population at the popular Nandankanan zoo has reached 30. It includes seven white tigers, four melanistic tigers and 13 royal Bengal tigers.

Updating about the health, he said Megha and her three new-borns are healthy and have been kept under CCTV observation for safety. The authorities have also restricted the area and nobody is allowed to go there.

Earlier in March, Bijaya, a white tigress, at the Nandankanan zoo welcomed three little cubs. (ANI)

