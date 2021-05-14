Tihar jail admin writes to Delhi govt seeking permission to vaccinate inmates of 18-44 age group

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Tihar jail administration has written a letter to the Delhi government's Home department seeking permission to start the COVID vaccination drive for inmates belonging to the 18-44 age group.

According to Director General of Prisons, Sandeep Goel, more than 1,300 COVID vaccinations have been administered to people aged 45 and above.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Goel said, "We have done 1300 plus vaccinations so far for all of the inmates above 45 years of age. We are yet to start vaccination of the 18 to 44 age group. For this, we have written to the Delhi government seeking permission."



As per the authorities, since March this year, 371 new COVID-19 cases of prison inmates were reported, from which 269 people have recovered, while six succumbed to the virus. There are 96 active COVID-19 cases of prison inmates.

Since March, 205 people from the prison staff have been detected with the infection. From these, 124 people are said to have recovered. There are 81 active cases among the Tihar jail staff.

Delhi recorded 10,489 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload in the national capital has mounted to 13,72,475, while there are still 77,717 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

