Tihar jail authorities previously punished killer of Tillu Tajpuriya for keeping prohibited articles

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): One of the accused in the murder of Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail was already punished by the Tihar administration in the past for possessing prohibited articles, official sources from Tihar Jail said.

"A prohibited article was recovered from Deepak, who was among killers of Tillu Tajpuria, some time ago, after which punitive action was also taken against him. Such items were found during the search from Deepak. Prohibited items include sharp weapons, narcotics, mobiles etc," the senior jail official said.

"Out of the four accused who killed Tillu Tajpuria, 2 were shifted to Kohi Tihar jail number 8 and 9 on March 30. Earlier he was lodged in other jails, the sources said.

The sources said that the jail authorities have been reviewing the security of the prisoners from time to time and location of the prisoners were changed in view of their safety.

Following all the security manuals, Tillu Tajpuria was shifted to this jail 15 days ago, When he reached the jail, all the four accused were already there on the first floor," the official added.

Yogesh alias Tunda, who killed Tillu Tajpuria, had reached Tihar Jail on January 6 and then on March 30, he was shifted to Jail No. 8 and 9. Another criminal Rajesh is also in Tihar's records since 2007 and was also brought to this jail on March 30. Deepak, a criminal involved in murder, has reached Tihar many times in different cases since 2012 and this time on January 24, he was shifted to Jail No. 8 and 9 of Tihar, official said.

Riyaz, who was involved in this entire incident, is lodged in this jail number 8 and 9 since October last year.

Delhi Police on Tuesday booked four persons on murder charges in connection with the killing of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

The Tihar Jail inmate was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail, prison officials said on Tuesday.

Officials say that after the murder of Tillu Tajpuria, the investigation of the police and the magistrate is going on.

Apart from this, the Tihar administration has also started an internal inquiry to find out whether there was any laxity on the part of their staff or whether it should be considered a case of a lapse in security. (ANI)