Tihar Jail: DG removes Deputy Superintendent, 5 officials after prisoner's death at jail

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): After taking the action on the death of prisoner Ankit Gurjar in Tihar jail later this week, the Director-General of Tihar jail (Prisons) on Friday shifted the Deputy Superintendent along with five jail staff from jail number 3 on Friday.



The Deputy Superintendent has been alleged for killing prisoner Ankit. He was beaten by the jail officials, after which he succumbed to death, informed the sources.

On Wednesday morning, Ankit Gurjar who was involved in several cases of murder and robbery was found dead in the Tihar jail number 3.

The family of the dead has alleged the Deputy Superintendent for murdering him. The investigation is underway and a local police station is looking into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

