Tihar Jail inmate who attempted suicide dies in hospital

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A man, who allegedly tried to commit suicide inside Tihar Jail, passed away in a hospital on Friday.
The accused, Rajesh, had allegedly attempted to take his own inside the prison on January 29.
He was in jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 03:23 IST
