Tihar Jail officials to get hangman from UP to execute Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): After a Delhi court issued the death warrant to all four convicts in the Nirbhaya case on Tuesday, the Tihar Jail authority will write to the Uttar Pradesh Prison Department, seeking the service of a hangman.

The Tihar Jail authorities have also informed them about the date and time of the execution of convicts.

"We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangements at the jail to execute all the four convicts together," a Tihar jail official said.

He said that one hangman is enough to execute the hanging.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22,

The convicts-- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.

In December last year, Tihar Jail officials had written a letter to prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh asking them to provide two hangmen to carry out the execution of convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. (ANI)

