Tihar Jail requests services of hangman Pawan for Nirbhaya convicts' execution: UP DG Prison

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Delhi's Tihar Jail requested to avail the services of hangman Pawan for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, who are slated for execution on February 1, said UP DG Prison Anand Kumar.

His services have been sought for January 31 and February 1, Kumar said.

Pawan, a hangman from Meerut, had earlier said that he was ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he said.

A Delhi court had last week issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh -- were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

