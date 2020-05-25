Tihar jail staff tests positive for COVID-19, contacts sent to quarantine

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A Tihar Jail official tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to an official.

An Assistant Superintendent, who was asymptomatic, got himself tested on May 22. The results of the test received today show that he is suffering from the infection.

The Assistant Superintendent is a resident of Staff Residential Complex, Tihar jail.

The authorities have conducted contact tracing at his work place and place of residence, which has revealed one close contact and five casual contacts, including three jail inmates.

The samples of contacts have also been sent for testing and they have been sent for home quarantine, while the inmates have been kept in isolation barrack. (ANI)

