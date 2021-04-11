Tika Utsav: Chennai people get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): As 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival has started in the country from today, people arrived at Rajiv Gandhi General hospital in Chennai to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Tika Utsav aims to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

Kishan from Chennai said, "Definitely, it is a good festival that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced, I am grateful to him and I took my first dose of vaccine today. All people should come forward to take the vaccine."



Meanwhile, the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' will continue till April 14.



In a tweet, PM Modi said: "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."

According to Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu reported 3,528 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 33,659 active cases in the state. As many as 8,74,305 recoveries and 12,863 deaths have been reported so far.

In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country. (ANI)

