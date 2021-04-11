Tika Utsav: People arrive at inoculation centres in Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccine jab

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): People arrived at inoculation centres in the national capital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab as a four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival kicked off on Sunday.

Jai Prakash, Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, "Today Tika Mahotsav started in the country. It will be observed from April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule to April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to us to get a tika. We thank all doctors and health staff for being part of this mass vaccination drive."





"People should be made more aware of vaccination. We are ahead of all countries in terms of vaccination. Masks and vaccine are the most important weapons to fight the pandemic. I urge all to get vaccinated," he further said.

He added that the Municipal corporation will provide additional benefits to the family that has all its members vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 26,631 active cases in the national capital.

In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country. (ANI)

