Tikri, Dhansa borders closed for traffic: Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Tikri and Dhansa Border have been closed for traffic movement while the Jhatikara border will open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians, the traffic-police">Delhi Traffic Police informed on Wednesday.

Additionally, borders open to Haryana include Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

Today the Supreme court indicated that it may form a committee having representatives from the Centre and farmer groups to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near the borders of Delhi.



Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre that it intends to form a committee "because this will soon become a national issue and with the government, it won't work out it seems."

The central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

(ANI)

